Is Warriors' Stephen Curry the best point guard of all time? Here's what he has to say.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We all know Stephen Curry is one of the best players in Warriors history.

But what does he think about himself as a player?

Curry appeared on former Warrior Gilbert Arenas' podcast, where he was asked if he was the best point guard of all time.

"Yes," he said. "I have to, yes."

Curry has four titles, 2 MVPs and two scoring titles on his resume -- among other accolades.

The Warriors, by the way, will begin their preseason on Oct. 7, with a regular season opener on Oct. 24 against the Suns.

