COVID-19 vaccine

South Bay hospital under fire for vaccinating teachers ahead of others on priority list

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital is now under investigation by Santa Clara County officials for offering the coronavirus vaccine to teachers from the Los Gatos Union School District (LGUSD) in violation of county regulations regarding distribution.

"Good Samaritan Hospital's actions are inconsistent with both the letter and spirit of the State's direction on vaccine eligibility," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's testing and vaccine officer, in a letter to hospital administration over the weekend.

VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Teachers were contacted last week by LGUSD Superintendent Paul Johnson about the opportunity to receive the vaccine ahead of others. In an email obtained by the Mercury News, ABC7's media partner, the offer was framed by the superintendent as a thank you from Good Samaritan, after the district raised funds at the start of the pandemic to help provide meals for frontline workers.

"Schools are a fabric of our society, and they need to open, and we need to move forward," said Johnson, during a virtual board meeting Thursday in which he referenced the district's goals of reopening classrooms in the next week or so.

According to Good Samaritan officials, more than 60 teachers signed up to receive a vaccine when the appointments were made available. At least one educator stated his opposition during the virtual board meeting, but a number of trustees said they didn't see anything wrong with the district accepting the hospital's offer.

"The allegation that something untoward, or illegal was done, or at least unethical, I think is false," said Daniel Snyder, LGSUD board trustee.

RELATED: California to switch to age-based COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Citing state regulations in moving on to lower-priority groups, Good Samaritan said they issued the appointments to the district once the vaccines began to thaw and only after they failed to find people within Phase 1A and those over 65. However, county officials didn't buy that explanation and informed the hospital that they would not be granted their next vaccine allocation until they could prove they'd be following the county's vaccine distribution rules.

Monday afternoon, Johnson released a statement, which read in part: "I completely understand concerns about the vaccine rollout, and any characterization I may have made about Good Samaritan returning a good deed was my own personal interpretation. While I apologize for that characterization, I also will continue to advocate for school staff to be a high priority for vaccinations."

The hospital says it regrets the error, and is conducting an internal investigation to ensure that something like this doesn't happen again.

If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josevaccineshealthcoronavirus californiahospitalcoronavirusteachercovid 19 vaccinegood samaritanteacherscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply
LIVE: CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
COVID-19 herd immunity explained
Should you wear 2 masks? We asked a doctor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
Storm timeline: Heavy rain, strong winds nearing Bay Area
Bay Area braces for strongest storm this season
Storm could bring 7 feet of snow, 100 mph winds to the Sierra
Evacuations ordered in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties ahead of storm
LIVE: Track rain, wind in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Here's what's reopening in every Bay Area county this week
Show More
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
CA nurses, doctors, and lawmakers question move to open up.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial
I-5 at Grapevine reopened, CA preps for Atmospheric River
SJPD says man suspected of violence was unarmed when officers shot him
More TOP STORIES News