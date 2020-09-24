WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to hold virtual roundtable on climate change

Today is Climate Action Day and Governor Gavin Newsom wants to get people talking about the environment.
He'll host a virtual roundtable to bring together world, state, tribal and local leaders. The governor has been vocal about how the devastating fire season, we're experiencing is evidence of climate change.
Today's roundtable will include innovations that will help California going forward.
On Wednesday, the governor signed an executive order that requires all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles by the 2035 deadline.
The California Air Resources Board will also be working on regulations that will mandate medium and heavy-duty vehicles also have zero emissions (wherever possible) by 2045.
