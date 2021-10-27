Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom gets booster shot at Alameda County health clinic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom gets booster shot at Alameda Co. health clinic

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom paid a visit to a health clinic in Oakland's Chinatown to promote COVID vaccine booster shots for all those eligible in California.

Newsom chose to mix and match, he got the Moderna booster Wednesday after receiving the Johnson and Johnson shot earlier this year. Newsom also got his flu shot last week by the way.

RELATED: Immunocompromised may need 4th dose of COVID vaccine: CDC

"First of all, mixing and matching is something we do commonly with vaccines," explained Dr. Mark Ghaly M.D., Secretary of CA Health and Human Services, who administered the booster shot to Newsom. "A lot of people when you walk into your doctor's office, whoever tells you what the manufacturer of your vaccine is?"

Boosters are not yet available to those who had Moderna or Pfizer initially unless they are over age 65 or in certain limited categories.
Still, the vast majority of eligible Californians over age 18 have received at least one dose.

"If you are one of the roughly only 10% of Oaklanders who have not gotten at least one vaccination shot, please give your loved ones a boost, your community a boost, by getting vaccinated," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

RELATED: CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, says mix and match is fine

While the governor clearly wanted to celebrate high vaccination rates in places like Oakland, he also acknowledged, there's work to be done when it comes to fulfilling his own vaccine mandate for state workers.

The implementation of the testing requirement for the unvaccinated also remains spotty in many departments.
"I like the fact that we're at almost 67%," said Newsom. "I like the fact that some departments are at 90%. I'm confident we'll work together and we'll continue to show the way."

RELATED: AstraZeneca seeks FDA authorization for first-of-a-kind COVID antibody treatment

Newsom did not say whether he might follow the lead of Governor Jay Inslee in Washington state, where nearly 2,000 state workers who refused to get vaccinated lost their jobs.

The governor did warn all Californians not to let their guard down heading into the winter months, concerned that COVID rates could spike again like they did last year.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomalameda countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
SFSU seniors fear vaccine policy may interfere with graduation
Timeline for reopening underground BART bathrooms
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
TOP STORIES
Rent at new SF senior living center tops out at $27K per month
SFSU seniors fear vaccine policy may interfere with graduation
Outrage after student wears KKK costume to East Bay high school
Bay Area events to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Bay Area charity rescues another family from Afghanistan
2 in custody after security incident at LAX prompts ground stop
Oakland school board brings back mentorship program after outcry
Show More
Facebook changes company name to Meta
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
SFPD, DA pressured to release more domestic violence cases data
Lawmakers discuss ways to reform CA's recall process
Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park this weekend
More TOP STORIES News