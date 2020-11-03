vote 2020

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to attend Election Day phone bank event in San Francisco

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state's response to the coronavirus, at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom and several Democratic leaders will attend an Election Day phone bank event in San Francisco.

ELECTION DAY 2020: Live updates on presidential election, California and Bay Area polls

The elected leaders are making a final push for Joe Biden in a phone, text and letter campaign aimed at swing state voters.

Newsom will be joined by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Jackie Speier, SF Mayor London Breed, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, State Sen. Scott Wiener, and Assemblyman David Chiu. The event is scheduled to take place 10:30 a.m. at Manny's in the city's Mission District. (Check back to watch live in the media player above.)

From the presidential election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.

Join us at 8 p.m. as we kick off our Election Day coverage on abc7news.com, Facebook, YouTube and our connected TV streaming apps.

We will provide you with the latest results from around the San Francisco Bay Area as well as who is leading in the presidential election.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscocaliforniadonald trumpgavin newsomelection dayvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Election Day 2020: Get live updates here
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
VOTE 2020
NC 2020 live presidential election results
Wisconsin 2020 live presidential election results
Election Day 2020: Get live updates here
Pa. voters go to polls on Election Day in Trump, Biden presidential race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Day: How to watch ABC7 News live coverage
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
Election Day 2020: Get live updates here
How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means
Map shows every Bay Area voting location
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
Show More
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
SoCal mother's COVID-19 death leaves teen raising siblings
How Twitter, Facebook are combatting election misinformation
Alameda Co. sees record-breaking turnout in early voting
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
More TOP STORIES News