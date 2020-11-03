WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to attend Election Day phone bank event in San Francisco

ELECTION DAY 2020: Live updates on presidential election, California and Bay Area polls
The elected leaders are making a final push for Joe Biden in a phone, text and letter campaign aimed at swing state voters.
Newsom will be joined by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Jackie Speier, SF Mayor London Breed, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, State Sen. Scott Wiener, and Assemblyman David Chiu. The event is scheduled to take place 10:30 a.m. at Manny's in the city's Mission District. (Check back to watch live in the media player above.)
From the presidential election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.
Join us at 8 p.m. as we kick off our Election Day coverage on abc7news.com, Facebook, YouTube and our connected TV streaming apps.
We will provide you with the latest results from around the San Francisco Bay Area as well as who is leading in the presidential election.
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
