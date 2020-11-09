Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds COVID-19 press conference

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Monday to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in California.

We'll be streaming the press conference here at noon. Check back to watch live and read updates.

The United States is seeing a stunning rise in COVID-19 cases, hitting a record high over the weekend for the number of coronavirus cases in a single day at 126,000.

ALSO: Pfizer says early data shows coronavirus shot may be 90% effective

California's cases aren't peaking at the moment, but there are early signs that coronavirus is starting to spread more quickly in the state. About 7,600 new cases were reported Saturday and the test positivity rate is slowly climbing.

Hospitalizations are also up about 3%.

There weren't many changes to the state's COVID-19 reopening map last week, with only a few counties changing tiers. (See more here.)


No changes to the map are expected Monday, as they are usually announced weekly on Tuesdays.
