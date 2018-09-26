EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4112638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thieves grab merchandise at the Apple store in Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018.

The State Attorney General's Office is spearheading an investigation that involves the arrest of a handful of people suspected of grab-and-run robberies at Apple stores.Security video from separate locations tell the same story. A group of men wearing hoodies is seen entering the stores and grabbing as many Apple products on display as they can.It's unclear if it's the same people every time or whether they're part of a network of thieves. Either way, officers arrested six people in connection to the Apple heists that have taken place all over the Bay Area -- from the North Bay, to the East Bay to the Peninsula.For customers, news of the arrests comes as a relief."I think it's great that they're finally getting them," said customer Laura Rice-Hall.While no one was hurt during the robberies, many people feared it was a matter of time."Just the rampant disregard for public safety. I mean, there could be customers here that could be hurt while they're doing what they're doing. We could have been hurt when they did what they did," said customer Bob Deloso.The State Attorney General's Office says the investigation involves multiple law enforcement agencies and that more information will be released later.At least one customer hopes the arrests will send a message to others, especially kids."Apple is a good company. I mean they do really good products. Yeah, they're making good money out of it but it's not fair to steal something that isn't yours," said customer Jessica Deloso.The Attorney General's office has yet to name the law enforcement agencies its working with, but Oakland police confirmed that its officers assisted with the arrests.