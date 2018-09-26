APPLE

Grab-and-run suspects targeting Bay Area Apple stores arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

A handful of people have been arrested in connection to a string of brazen grab-and-run robberies at Apple stores across the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The State Attorney General's Office is spearheading an investigation that involves the arrest of a handful of people suspected of grab-and-run robberies at Apple stores.

RELATED: Video shows daring Apple store robbery in Corte Madera

Security video from separate locations tell the same story. A group of men wearing hoodies is seen entering the stores and grabbing as many Apple products on display as they can.

It's unclear if it's the same people every time or whether they're part of a network of thieves. Either way, officers arrested six people in connection to the Apple heists that have taken place all over the Bay Area -- from the North Bay, to the East Bay to the Peninsula.

For customers, news of the arrests comes as a relief.

VIDEO: Rash of grab-and-run thefts plague California Apple stores
EMBED More News Videos

Thieves grab merchandise at the Apple store in Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018.


"I think it's great that they're finally getting them," said customer Laura Rice-Hall.

While no one was hurt during the robberies, many people feared it was a matter of time.

"Just the rampant disregard for public safety. I mean, there could be customers here that could be hurt while they're doing what they're doing. We could have been hurt when they did what they did," said customer Bob Deloso.

The State Attorney General's Office says the investigation involves multiple law enforcement agencies and that more information will be released later.

VIDEO: Thieves steal from Apple Store in Fresno in seconds

At least one customer hopes the arrests will send a message to others, especially kids.

"Apple is a good company. I mean they do really good products. Yeah, they're making good money out of it but it's not fair to steal something that isn't yours," said customer Jessica Deloso.

The Attorney General's office has yet to name the law enforcement agencies its working with, but Oakland police confirmed that its officers assisted with the arrests.

For more stories and videos related to Apple, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
appleiphonerobberyarrestbay areaBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Rash of grab-and-run thefts plague California Apple stores
APPLE
CEO Tim Cook greets Apple fanatics at iPhone launch in Palo Alto
San Leandro PD offers crime prevention program to local businesses
Houston man already camped at Apple store for new iPhone
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses tariffs, iPhone pricing with GMA
More apple
Top Stories
New details on Blasey Ford's testimony ahead of Senate hearing
Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco could be closed for another week
WATCH TOMORROW: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand
Timeline of SF Salesforce Transit Center shutdown raising questions
Bay Area residents pack screening for powerful documentary on suicide survivors
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Claude, the albino alligator's, dramatic arrival at the Cal Academy
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of hearing
Show More
Cancer diagnosis delays murder trial for wealthy Peninsula heiress
Uber driver stabbed in San Jose road rage incident
Transit Center mystery: Is it the steel, welds or design? UC professor weighs in
Students offering up real-world solutions at Dreamforce
Trump says his past accusers influence his thinking on Kavanaugh
More News