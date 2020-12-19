Gracias Christmas Concert brings the joy to you

Gracias in Spanish means thank you. With the pandemic looming over this year's holiday season, the Gracias Choir has decided to bring Christmas to your home with the all-new Gracias Christmas Concert!
The 2020 performance of the Christmas Cantata by the Gracias Choir can be seen on ABC7 on Sunday, Dec. 20th, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For a list of the full television schedule from across the country, visit: christmascantata.us
The Christmas Cantata is a performance that combines opera, musical, and choral stages in a way that the entire family can enjoy. The Choir presents a special time where one can end the year by meditating on the true meaning of Christmas with loved ones while listening to beautiful carols. 13 different cities in the United States have even designated a "Christmas Cantata Day." The performance is receiving love and support from people all over the world.
The Gracias Choir was founded in 2000 and has relentlessly pursued excellence in artistry of classical music, as well as emotional purification, education, and international fellowship through classical music. It was incorporated in 2013.
Since then, in 2015, the Gracias Choir won first prize at the Marktoberdorf International Choral Competition in Germany, a prestigious choral competition with many other choirs from all parts of the globe.
The Gracias Choir has performed over 200 times in the last 20 years in numerous countries in world-renowned venues, in front of presidents, kings, as well as in all types of neighborhoods. The Gracias Choir aims to spread comfort and hope into people's hearts through vivid sounds and soul-echoing harmonies. The Gracias Choir continues to be loved by people all over the world and they believe that "if the world can become warmer through our music, then we will sing anywhere, anytime."
Knowing that cultural arts play a part in healing and development, the Gracias Choir is contributing to the popularization of classical music.
