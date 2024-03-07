Grocery Outlet Bargain Market serving Marin City to open this week

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A little more than two years ago, many were outraged after a CVS Store closed in Marin City - a community that has been underserved since the World War II years.

As of Wednesday night though, we are now less than 24 hours away from a new grocery store opening up where that CVS store used to be.

"We're opening up a Marin City Grocery Outlet, that's what's happening, it's happening tomorrow!"

Owner/operators Chantha Vath and Bruce Uy couldn't be more excited about their Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opening up in Marin City after months of planning.

"We will have a line, we will def have a line for sure! We are expecting over 1,000 customers," says Vath.

As we were at the store and workers were preparing on Wednesday night, one person after the next either walked up or drove up hoping to go shopping.

An employee could be heard saying, "Hello, sorry we're not open yet."

The opening is huge for two reasons.

First, Marin City, an underserved community since World War II that lacked grocery options.

"The community has been so warm and welcoming, they know there is a need for a grocery store in Marin City just in general," said Vath.

Second, it's been 30 years since Americans spent this much of their income on food according to the U.S. Labor Department.

"Everything is so outrageously expensive," said Tamara Brown of Marin County.

"Everyone likes to have low prices because everything is going up now," said Raza Aly of Mill Valley.

"I do groceries. I have five in the family. I do groceries maybe $1,000 a month so if that comes to $500 - that's a big thing," said Vic Singh of Sausalito.

"This price is pretty much unbeatable actually," said Greg Kligerman of Marin County.

It's unclear how much cheaper items are here at this new location but the hunt is certainly on. Here and elsewhere.

"Have you been to the Dollar Tree in San Rafael?" Have you seen the cars that are parking there now?" asked Kevin Duffie who continued saying, "Teslas and Mercedes and things like that so lots of people are coming for the bargains right now."

"I'm gonna shop around and get the best deal. And I have a teenager so he eats a lot," said Brown.

Vath and Uy tell us they will have a DJ setup outside on Thursday morning starting at 6 a.m. They will be giving out discount cards worth anywhere from $5 to $500 to the first 100 shoppers.

