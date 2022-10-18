NBA is back: What to expect as Warriors square off against Lakers in home opener

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The NBA is back, and reigning NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers for the home opener on Tuesday night at the Chase Center.

From 'Ring Night' banners running across the arena to championship T-shirts carefully placed on every seat, preparations are well underway to welcome fans back to the Chase Center for the Warriors home opener.

Kevin Webb is a Warriors fan here all the way from New York to catch Tuesday night's game with his dad.

"So excited, the team worked really hard on this, can't wait to see what happens," Webb said.

It's the Warriors' first game back since winning their seventh NBA Championship back in June.

"I just felt really lucky, the team's been on such a tear over the last decade, they were out a couple of seasons and it just felt really good to see them back," he said.

Before Tuesday's home opener, players will be honored with their Championship ring and the team's championship banner will also be unveiled in a special ring ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson says he wants to soak it all in.

"I'm so happy Chase Center got a championship, it's gonna be a special, special night that warrior fans will never forget," Thompson said. "I have no idea what the rings look like, but it's gonna be so cool and Imma try and just enjoy every single second of it."

Fans without tickets to the game still have two other free options.

A free concert by The Kid Laroi is being held at the UCSF Mission Bay campus to help kick off the NBA home opener, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Then Fan Fest in Thrive City starts at 4:30 p.m. with live music, games and those massive monitors to watch the game outside on.

A brand new cupcake shop called "Cupcakin' Bake Shop" will also open for its first day in Thrive City from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to benefit from the massive crowds that will flood the area.

At Fan Fast, fans can also virtually try on the Championship ring in a new augmented reality experience.

"It's going to be packed, it's going to be crazy, it's going to be amazing, great energy, great fans, lots of blue and yellow, it'll be awesome," Webb said.

Chase Center is asking everyone headed to the game to arrive early and be in your seats by 6:30 p.m. for the ring ceremony.

Ticketed fans will get a free 'Ring Night' shirt.

