More than 120K biometric gun safes recalled for faulty systems

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a biometric gun safe recall, reporting faulty systems in Bulldog, Machir, Moutec and Awesafe brands.

More than 120,000 gun safes are being recalled because of faulty biometric systems.

The recall affects gun safes of multiple brands, including Bulldog, Machir, Moutec and Awesafe.

Some of the locks on the safes are not properly secure, allowing them to be opened by unauthorized users, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The safes in question were sold in stores nationwide and on Amazon.