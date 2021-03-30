Historic South Bay apartment building relocated, to be made into affordable housing

ABC7 was in San Jose as crews moved the Pallesen Apartments on Sunday.
In the video, you can see the building on a giant dolly being trucked to its new home about 900 feet away.
It's now located at the corner of 4th and Reed Streets.
Habitat for Humanity plans to refurbish the 111-year-old building and convert the space into affordable housing.
One woman says it was worth the trip from Menlo Park to see this move happen.
"It's a wonderful thing on all sorts of levels," said Ellen MacNeale. "It's preserving a wonderful old building. It's gonna go to a good use. Everybody got together to work this out. It's just a win-win-win."
Time-lapse video shows the building being backed into its new lot. The whole process took about three hours.