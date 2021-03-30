Historic South Bay apartment building relocated, to be made into affordable housing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, a historic apartment building is putting down roots at a new address.ABC7 was in San Jose as crews moved the Pallesen Apartments on Sunday.In the video, you can see the building on a giant dolly being trucked to its new home about 900 feet away.It's now located at the corner of 4th and Reed Streets.Habitat for Humanity plans to refurbish the 111-year-old building and convert the space into affordable housing.One woman says it was worth the trip from Menlo Park to see this move happen."It's a wonderful thing on all sorts of levels," said Ellen MacNeale. "It's preserving a wonderful old building. It's gonna go to a good use. Everybody got together to work this out. It's just a win-win-win."Time-lapse video shows the building being backed into its new lot. The whole process took about three hours.