SF Habitat for Humanity receives record donation from Mackenzie Scott

"It is mind blowing, it is transformative, it's boosting, you know it is so many things," said San Francisco chapter CEO Maureen Sedonaen.
"We are going to be building 250 affordable home ownership opportunities over the next six years. We are going to be doing 400 critical repairs."
Habit for Humanity in San Francisco has been in the region for 30 years. Sedonaen says this is the largest investment in the history of the chapter.
The donation stems from a nationwide effort by Scott. Habitat for Humanity says she invested more than $400 million to the organization that got divided up among 85 chapters - San Francisco was one of those chapters.
Sedonaen said it will help them expand on the homes they plan to build in Novato and other regions across the Bay Area.
"It allows us to engage and serve thousands of people," Sedonaen said. "That is hundreds of families to get them to become first time home owners, which moves people up the matriculation pipeline from the un-housed to the rental market and then becoming homeowners."
