building a better bay area

Gov. Newsom tours tiny houses for homeless in San Jose

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom was in the Bay Area's largest city Thursday afternoon to tour what he said is an innovative project that could help combat the homeless crisis across the state.

"It's a question of scale. It's a question of capacity. It's a question of resolve, and so I just want you to know that we are resolved to scale programs like this," said Newsom.

As part of his statewide homelessness tour, the governor attended the grand opening for the Mabury Bridge Housing Community. In the months and years to come, city leaders say this community will provide interim housing for hundreds of homeless individuals, offering stability and support.

RELATED: Tiny homes, big solution: 4 formerly homeless find housing thanks to new program in Castro Valley

The ultimate goal is for residents to become self-sufficient by eventually transitioning them into permanent housing.

Operated through a partnership with the local non-profit HomeFirst, the new community features 40 tiny homes. Each one is about 8-feet wide by 10-feet long with enough room for a small desk, a single bed, and a few shelves. Communal facilities include showers, a kitchen, laundry, a computer room, and space where residents can receive services.

"We provide a continuum of care of services, from outreach engagement in the encampments to emergency shelters, to supportive services, and finally, affordable housing," said HomeFirst CEO Andrea Urton.

More than 1,800 volunteers from 49 organizations had a hand in building the tiny homes through Habitat for Humanity.

RELATED: San Jose unveils tiny house prototype as vote on pilot program nears

Newsom added, "The state vision to solve this crisis will be realized at the local level, project by project."

It's estimated more than 6,000 people are homeless in San Jose. This community is the first of its kind, built on land leased from the VTA, and funded through the State Homeless Emergency Aid Program.

"It's critical for us to have intermediate transitioning housing like this where we can build it quickly, get people housed quickly, and have a safe place for them to be three, four, or five months before they move on," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josegavin newsombuilding a better bay areahomelesshousinghomehabitat for humanitytiny houseaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
San Jose unveils tiny house prototype as vote on pilot program nears
Tiny homes bring big solution to homeless in Castro Valley
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News