Woman rescued off the coast of Half Moon Bay after trying to save dog

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the ocean near Half Moon Bay on Thursday.

Emergency officials say the woman's dog fell into the water, and the woman went after it.

She was still swimming when rescuers got to her, but she was in serious condition.

RELATED: Pilot shares story of survival after plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay

Emergency responders say the waves were tough, even for them.

The Half Moon Bay Review reports the dog was able to get back to shore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
half moon bayanimal rescuewater rescuerescuewoman injureddog
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News