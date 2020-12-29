celebrity

Halsey apologizes for posting about her eating disorder without sufficient trigger warning

"I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle," the songstress said after she faced backlash for an Instagram post.
By Andrea Lans

Halsey attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Halsey issued an apology for a now-deleted Instagram story, saying she's "very sorry" for posting a photo displaying her struggle with an eating disorder.

The 26-year-old singer took part in a viral Instagram trend, where followers ask celebrities to post specific pictures using the question feature. In response to a request asking for a picture of "you at your lowest point," Halsey posted a picture of her body appearing very skinny and captioned it, "TW: ED" (which stands for "trigger warning: eating disorder") and "ask for help."

Halsey soon deleted the post after facing backlash for posting the picture without a sufficient trigger warning.

"TW: disordered eating," the multi-platinum artist wrote on Twitter. "I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."



"With that being said I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being," Halsey continued in a subsequent post. "I hope that's okay."

The singer-songwriter has been open about her struggles with mental illness in the past. In July, Halsey spoke out about struggling with bipolar disorder while in the public eye.

"I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing," Halsey tweeted. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn't a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

Halsey released her third studio album, "Manic," in January 2020 and described it as the only album she's ever written while in a manic state. The artist further elaborated on her struggles with her physical and mental health in her newly released poetry book "I Would Leave Me If I Could."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityeating disorderssocial mediainstagrammental healthotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Inglewood's Becky G collaborates with Banda MS, Snoop Dogg
Mexican singer and composer Armando Manzanero dies at 85
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McConnell blocks House bill for $2K stimulus checks
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
WATCH TODAY: CA health sec. to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Teen wrongly accused of stealing phone says he's shell-shocked
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Show More
Millions of Californians may lose week of unemployment benefits
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Why younger Latinos are contracting COVID-19 in Sonoma Co.
Household gatherings are driving COVID-19 spread, data shows
FTC warns of scams ahead of 2nd round of stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News