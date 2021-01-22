Sports

Bay Area sports world mourns loss of baseball legend Hank Aaron

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Baseball icon Hank Aaron also known as the "Home Run King" during his Major League Baseball tenured, passed away Friday. He was 86.

The Bay Area sports world took to social media when Aaron's death was announced to remember and honor the Hall of Famer.

RELATED: Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86

San Francisco Giants great Willie Mays issued a statement:

"I am very sad today to hear about the passing of Hank Aaron. Hank was a great ballplayer who played hard every day and accomplished so much on and off the field. Although we were never teammates, we played in many All-Star Games together and I enjoyed our friendship over the years."

"He was a very humble and quiet man and just simply a good guy. I have so many fond memories of Hank and will miss him very much."

Another Giants legend, Barry Bonds, who ultimately broke Aaron's home run record in 2007, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Bonds thanked Aaron for everything he ever taught him and "being trailblazer through adversity."



The San Francisco Giants tweeted Friday calling Aaron "a legend on and off the field."



The Oakland A's also took to Twitter writing the "baseball world has lost one of its icons today."

