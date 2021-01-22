Bay Area sports world mourns loss of baseball legend Hank Aaron

A legend on and off the field.



The #SFGiants join the rest of the @MLB community in mourning the passing of Hank Aaron. We extend our condolences to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/l8QGuO1Squ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 22, 2021

The baseball world has lost one of its icons today with the passing of Hank Aaron, but his legacy on the field and in the community will endure. We join the sports world in mourning one of the all-time greats, and our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/KoUPUGPvBX — Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 22, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Baseball icon Hank Aaron also known as the "Home Run King" during his Major League Baseball tenured, passed away Friday. He was 86.The Bay Area sports world took to social media when Aaron's death was announced to remember and honor the Hall of Famer.San Francisco Giants great Willie Mays issued a statement:Another Giants legend, Barry Bonds, who ultimately broke Aaron's home run record in 2007, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.Bonds thanked Aaron for everything he ever taught him and "being trailblazer through adversity."The San Francisco Giants tweeted Friday calling Aaron "a legend on and off the field."The Oakland A's also took to Twitter writing the "baseball world has lost one of its icons today."