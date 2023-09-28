Hardly Strictly kicks off Friday at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

Hardly Strictly music festival boasts 73-artist lineup at Golden Gate Park this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hardly Strictly kicks off Friday at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

This year, the free musical festival is boasting a 73-artist lineup across six stages.

MORE: 5th Annual SF Pride Golf Tournament tees off this weekend, honors LGBTQ+ advocate Jamie Leno Zimron

There's everything from rhythm and blues to folk and, of course, bluegrass.

Hardly Strictly Music Curator Chris Porter joined ABC7 News to talk more about the lineup and the changes for this year.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

For more information about Hardly Strictly, visit the event's official website.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live