5th Annual SF Pride Golf Tournament tees off this weekend, honors LGBTQ+ advocate Jamie Leno Zimron

LGBTQ+ advocate Jamie Leno Zimron talks about being honored at this year's SF Pride Golf Tournament and how diversity in sports like this benefits the community.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This weekend is the San Francisco Pride 5th Annual Golf Tournament.

It's a celebration of diversity, inclusion and community spirit.

ABC7's Drew Tuma talked about that and more with LPGA pro Jamie Leno Zimron who is being celebrated at this year's event.

Zimron will be honored with the 2023 Excellence in Golf Award, which also celebrates her lifelong work as an LGBTQ+ advocate and activist. She discusses how sports like golf help break down barriers and promote LGBTQ+ acceptance and understanding, and how she combines her expertise in martial arts and psychology with the sport.

