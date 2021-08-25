Society

Legend of San Francisco nightlife scene and LGBTQ advocate Harry Denton dead at 77

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Harry Denton, a legend of the San Francisco nightlife scene, often wearing exquisite outfits with a personality to match, has died at 77.

Denton owned multiple nightclubs including, most famously, the Starlight Room atop the historic Sir Francis Drake Hotel.

His family says Denton died Sunday in Seattle, where he had been living under the care of his brother after a stroke years ago, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Denton was beloved by nearly everyone he came across, and a vocal defender of the city's LGBTQ community.

Harry Tom Denton was born Nov. 3, 1943 and raised in Kimberly, Idaho, outside of Twin Falls, according the Chronicle.

A memorial service is pending.

