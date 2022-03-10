Murder suspects arrested in SoCal after body encased in concrete found in upscale Hawaii home

One suspect, 23, had been in an intimate relationship with the victim, believed to be the 73-year-old homeowner, police said.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 arrested in SoCal after body in concrete found in tub in Hawaii home

LOS ANGELES -- Two murder suspects were arrested in Southern California after a man's body was found encased in concrete in a bathtub in one of Hawaii's most exclusive, gated communities, authorities said.

Police, investigating a missing person's case, entered a Hawaii Loa Ridge home Tuesday where they encountered a strong smell of coffee coming from a bathtub. The tub was filled with concrete and covered with coffee grounds, Hawaii News Now reported.

"The body was in the standalone tub and it was in a state of decomposition once we chipped away at the concrete mixture," said Lt. Deena Thoemmes.

The coffee smell was later overpowered by the decomposing body, she said.

Police had been at the home the day before in response to a missing person's report, she said.

Police questioned a 23-year-old man who claimed to live there. He and a 34-year-old man with him were allowed to leave after determining there were no signs of foul play outside the home.
Police later learned the 23-year-old man had been in an intimate relationship with the victim, believed to be the 73-year-old owner of the home.

The 23-year-old man and the 34-year-old man were last seen in Waikiki Tuesday, Thoemmes said.

"The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, which includes Honolulu Police Officers, U.S. Marshals and other federal agents, through sources of information tracked the suspects and determined they had fled Oahu to Los Angeles," a news release said.


Juan Tejedor Baron and Scott Hannon were later located and arrested in Southern California, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Baron, 23, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police detectives on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim that was headed for Mexico. He was found "hiding in a crawl space under an enclosed bench at the rear of the bus. Baron had pulled back a metal plate near the bus's rear bathroom and crawled under the enclosed bench seat," the statement said.

Hannon, 34, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and the LAPD near the intersection West Manchester Boulevard and South Oak Street in Inglewood, authorities said.
Both suspects were booked into the Los Angeles Police Department's Metropolitan Detention Center. Formal charges were pending Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiianaheimorange countyinglewoodlos angeles countyfugitive arrestfugitivemurderhomicide investigationu.s. marshalshomicide
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Caltrain involved in fiery crash with truck in San Bruno
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
DNA from bite mark leads to arrest in 1994 killing of CA woman
How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
Show More
Amid heavy shelling, Ukraine's Mariupol city uses mass grave
SFFD unveils new floating fire house
DoorDash worker: Deliveries not worth it with high gas prices
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
Dangerous, gusty winds moving through Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News