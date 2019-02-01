Hayward police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting in November

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
The Hayward Police Department has released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting. The body camera footage from the Nov. 15 encounter.

Agustin Gonsalez was shot and killed by police, who thought he was armed with a knife but only had a razor blade. The officer says Gonsalez charged at him with the weapon.

Family members disagree and have hired civil rights attorney John Burris to sue the department.

WARNING: Some viewers may find this footage disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Agustin Gonsalez was shot and killed by police, who thought he was armed with a knife but only had a razor blade.



"It took the officers seven seconds to fire their guns at my cousin. Seven seconds doesn't give enough time to deescalate any situation," said Cynthia Nunes, Gonsalez's cousin.

Chief Mark Koller of the Hayward Police said, "This incident was tragic. There's been a lot of questions asked about it. People have questions and they deserve answers. I have questions about what happened and I expect answers to be produced as well."

Hayward's police chief is promising a thorough investigation.

Authorities said the officer was responding to a report of a man threatening another man.
