1 dead in shooting near Hayward liquor store, authorities looking for 2 suspects

Homicide Investigation: 10:40pm, Sat 3/5, 200 block of A Street in Hayward, CA. One young adult male shot and killed at liquor store by 2 suspects. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/47H7ppBptL — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 6, 2022

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near a liquor store in Hayward on Saturday, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department said. They are looking for two suspects who fled the scene.Sheriffs say they found a young adult man suffering from several gunshot wounds along the 200 block of A Street at around 10:40p.m.Paramedics tried to save the victim, but was later pronounced deceased at the scene.Preliminary investigation shows he was shot by two suspects who fled the area before authorities arrived.Authorities are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.Police ask if you have any information to contact its 24-hour dispatch center at 510-667-7721.