SF Board of Supervisors expected to pass bill to give $5 hazard pay raise to grocery, retail workers

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Happening on Tuesday, hazard pay could be coming to some San Francisco frontline workers.The Board of Supervisors will vote on a proposal to give raises of $5 per hour to people working at grocery and retail stores with pharmacies.This would be compensation for the risk of being exposed to the public during the pandemic. It's also a means of additional support in these financially uncertain times.Supervisors are expected to pass the bill.They join other Bay Area cities like Oakland, Santa Clara and Berkeley who have similar pandemic pay boosts.The city of San Mateo already passed the extra $5 at large grocery and drug stores.