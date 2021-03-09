SF Board of Supervisors expected to pass bill to give $5 hazard pay raise to grocery, retail workers

The Board of Supervisors will vote on a proposal to give raises of $5 per hour to people working at grocery and retail stores with pharmacies.
RELATED: San Mateo passes $5 per hour hazard pay for grocery workers
This would be compensation for the risk of being exposed to the public during the pandemic. It's also a means of additional support in these financially uncertain times.
Supervisors are expected to pass the bill.
RELATED: Costco raises its minimum wage above rivals like Amazon, Target and Best Buy
They join other Bay Area cities like Oakland, Santa Clara and Berkeley who have similar pandemic pay boosts.
The city of San Mateo already passed the extra $5 at large grocery and drug stores.
