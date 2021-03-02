Coronavirus California

San Mateo passes $5 per hour hazard pay for grocery workers

Workers at large grocery and drug stores in the city of San Mateo will now get hazard pay.

The city council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Monday that will give workers facing extensive exposure to COVID-19 an extra $5 per hour.

RELATED: San Francisco considers $5 per hour hazard pay for grocery workers

Workers will also receive four hours of paid leave when they go get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The emergency ordinance takes effect immediately. It expires after 90 days, so the city plans on passing a regular ordinance as well.

MORE: COVID-19 Impact: Oakland passes measure to give grocery store workers hazard pay

Cities like Oakland, San Jose and San Leandro have already passed hazard pay measures. San Francisco is in the process of considering a similar measure.


VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
