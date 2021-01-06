grocery store

San Francisco considers $5 per hour hazard pay for grocery workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Board of Supervisors is expected to take up a resolution to adopt an ordinance that would give grocery store workers raises of $5 per hour.

This would be compensation for the risk of being on the front lines during the pandemic. Also, it's a means of extra support in financially uncertain times.

But the California Grocers Association says this could end up backfiring and force stores to raise prices.

RLEATED: Alameda County farm provides jobs, access to healthy food for low-income families

"Some of those unattended consequences could be first of all the effect of passing these costs on to our consumers through food prices," said Ron Fong, president of the California Grocers Association. "When you mandate a 30-percent price, labor increase we have to pass that on to somebody."

This does not acknowledge the potential of redistributing money from the percentage of profits that go to the grocery store owners and other higher-ups.

The grocers association adds that many stores are already giving out bonuses and extra pay.

