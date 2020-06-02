Arts & Entertainment

Legendary Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez dies at 81

Héctor Suárez became one of Mexico's most legendary comedians throughout Latin America. His family announced his death Tuesday.

Héctor Suárez, 1938-2020, rest in peace. (John Parra/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez has died at the age of 81. His son Héctor Suárez Gomís announced the news Tuesday morning on social media.

"With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family asks you to please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope you can respect our mourning," stated Suárez Gomís.

Suárez was born on Oct. 21, 1938, in Mexico City, Mexico. He became one of Mexico's most legendary comedians. He was perhaps best known for his parts in "National Mechanics" in 1972, "Las fuerzas vivas" in 1975, and "El mil usos" in 1983.



The Suárez family is asking the public and media to respect the family's privacy as they grieve their loss.

"For us, we're losing the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media," stated Suárez Gomís.

In 2015, the comedian was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent several surgeries to treat the disease.

In one of his last tweets, Suárez posted a TikTok video he made with his son, "Keeping up with the times."

His family did not announce a cause of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicomexicocelebrityactorcomediancelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Oakland officials give update on protests throughout city
Vandals use forklift to barge into Fairfield Best Buy store
LIVE: Thousands fill downtown for George Floyd rally
Here's everything allowed to reopen in CA
ABC7 Kumasi Aaron shares how to be an ally
Vallejo mayor says 1st floor of City Hall uninhabitable after break-in, fire
Police: Video shows restaurant owner killed in Louisville fired a gun
Show More
Crews respond to helicopter crash in Fairfield
Blackout Tuesday: Music industry's protest movement goes viral
Richmond man accused of cannibalizing 90-year-old grandmother
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
George Floyd live updates: 100 arrested after curfew in Oakland, Atlanta officers charged
More TOP STORIES News