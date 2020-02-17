Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales

A woman wears a face mask as she walks past an Apple store that is temporarily closed due to health concerns in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple Inc. is warning investors that it won't meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones.

The Cupertino, California-based company said Monday that all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. But the company said production is ramping up slowly.

The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues,'' Apple said in a statement.

RELATED: Ralph Lauren says coronavirus outbreak caused $70M in sales losses

The death toll from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1,770 as of Monday.

Apple says demand for iPhones is also down in China because many of Apple's 42 retail stores there are closed or operating with reduced hours. China is Apple's third largest retail market for iPhones, after the U.S. and Europe.

Outside China, Apple said iPhone demand has been strong and is in line with the company's expectations.

On Jan. 28, Apple said it expected second quarter revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion. Apple's second quarter ends March 30.

Apple says the situation is evolving and it will provide more information on its next earnings call in April.

You can find the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.

SEE RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES & VIDEOS HERE:

  • What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

  • Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here

  • Can face masks really protect you? Here's what we know

  • How to stop illness from becoming pandemic

  • Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy

  • Can the outbreak affect pets? Expert explains

  • Expert shares tips for traveling, staying healthy amid outbreak

  • Several Bay Area counties actively taking precautions as coronavirus outbreak worsens
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesscupertinobusinesscoronavirusiphoneappleu.s. & worldchina
    Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
    CORONAVIRUS
    Coronavirus: 300 US cruise passengers quarantined in CA, TX
    Coronavirus evacuee discusses 'uncomfortable' trip back to US
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    WATCH IN 60: New coronavirus evacuees at Travis AFB, 'The Matrix 4' films in SF
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Bay Area basketball players talk about viral good sportsmanship video
    Bernie Sanders holds rally in Richmond
    Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
    Coronavirus evacuee discusses 'uncomfortable' trip back to US
    Curry makes kids' dreams come true at Hooptopia in SF
    Search expands for missing couple in Marin County
    Cab driver near Sacramento saves 92-year-old woman from $25K scam
    Show More
    Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change
    6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion in Santa Clara County
    Ice rescue: dog pulled from Ohio pond
    Cinderella Castle at Disney World to receive royal makeover
    Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
    More TOP STORIES News