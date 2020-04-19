Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California researchers look into UV light to help kill COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Researchers in California are looking into using ultraviolet light to kill the novel coronavirus.

For two decades, The University of California Santa Barbara has been developing LED lights for homes, winning the lead researcher a Nobel Prize.

More recently, the project turned its focus to cleaning.

RELATED: A professional cleaner gives best tips to clean and disinfect your home and office

Researchers originally started to use UV light to disinfect water, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, they're trying to use the same technology to disinfect personal protective equipment or even air and water from the coronavirus.

"That's what we do. We increase the efficiency and the power in the lights," UCSB Professor of Materials Steve DenBaars said.

"So as the efficiency and power of the lights increases the time required to disinfect goes down. And in one case I saw they were able to disinfect an entire surface in 30 seconds."

If the National Institutes of Health confirms it works, it could eventually be used to clean even more.

RELATED: Coronavirus safety: Consumer Reports' tips to keep car clean from COVID-19

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessuc santa barbaracoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus tipsresearchstudycovid 19 pandemicuvcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County sees highest fatality number for single day with 81 COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF woman, friends improvise to throw socially-distanced bachelorette party amid pandemic
Bay Area counties now require residents to wear face coverings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area counties now require residents to wear face coverings
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
SF woman, friends improvise to throw socially-distanced bachelorette party amid pandemic
Live coronavirus updates: San Francisco reports overnight increase of COVID-19 cases
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19, 31 facilities in Bay Area
Man killed after officer-involved shooting inside East Bay Walmart, police say
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Show More
South Bay residents react to hotels being used to protect homeless from COVID-19
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
Surgery delays tough on patients, doctors in SF
More TOP STORIES News