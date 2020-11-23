Health & Fitness

Chart-topping R&B singer Jeremih moved off ventilator, but still hospitalized in COVID-19 recovery

By Hosea Sanders
CHICAGO -- Chart-topping R&B singer Jeremih, who was born Jeremy Felton, has been transferred out of the ICU at a Chicago hospital after experiencing complications due to COVID-19, his mother says.

Jeremih was at his mother's Chicago home when he suddenly felt sick and went to lie down for a minute.

Chicago R&B singer Jeremy "Jeremih" Felton with his mother Gwenda Starling.


"A couple of hours later he was calling me saying, 'Mom, I need to go to the hospital.' All of a sudden he couldn't walk," said his mother Gwenda Starling. "He was barely walking. He was holding his stomach."

Jeremih was diagnosed with COVID-19 and quickly went downhill. He's been in a Chicago hospital since Nov. 5.

SEE ALSO: Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with coronavirus

"Things seemed like, all of a sudden, to attack his body," Starling described. "That virus viciously attacked every organ in his body. His body was shutting down and they were telling me every day for a week that he just wasn't getting better."

The 33-year-old is Starling's only son, and he has two young sons of his own. He also recently lost both his father and step-father, so the experience has been nothing less than a nightmare for the family.

"It was a tremendous nightmare. The whole family was just so saddened and just shocked, first of all. After we got out of that whole shock thing, it was like 'OK, we've got to pray,'" Starling said.


And that's exactly what they did, along with friends like Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, Toni Braxton and others.



This weekend brought good news, as Jeremih finally came off the ventilator and was moved to a regular hospital room.

Starling said she knew he was getting better when he asked for real food.

"I get so teary-eyed, but I get so joyful at the same time because he's pulling through," Starling said. "We've been praying that he can be home by Thanksgiving. It may be a bit much to ask God, but I figure we've been asking for everything else."

RELATED: Coronavirus News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family recovering after testing positive
EMBED More News Videos

Actor and entertainer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Instagram that he and his family are recovering from COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiscelebrityexclusivecoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after 2 killed in stabbing at San Jose church
Newsom, family quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention
COVID-19 updates: 3M passed through TSA checkpoints over weekend
Surgeon General asks for 'small and smart' celebrations
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Show More
UC Santa Cruz grad awarded Rhodes Scholarship
AccuWeather forecast: Dry pattern likely next 7 days
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
1st night of CA curfew brings few issues for Bay Area police
Crowds gather at SoCal beach to protest statewide curfew
More TOP STORIES News