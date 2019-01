Company offering free medical marijuana to fed workers who can't afford it

If you are a federal worker who uses medical marijuana and can't afford it due to the shutdown an online marketplace has a deal for you.BudTrader is offering to donate "the allowable, legal, limit according to California adult use rules and regulations to help ease your suffering in this difficult time."BudTrader posted this offer on their Facebook page. They also said this donation will be completely confidential.For more information you can visit their website or email support@budtrader.com