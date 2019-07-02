SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The consumer group CALPIRG has been testing the water at schools and pre-schools and is warning parents that water fountains may contain lead.
At least 1,600 school drinking water fountains have tested positive. CALPIRG says that number could go up.
Some schools likely missed Monday's deadline to get their water tested.
Visit this page to check the status of your child's school.
Consumer group warns water fountains at schools may contain lead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News