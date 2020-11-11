Coronavirus California

Contra Costa County returns to red tier as COVID-19 cases rise

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County was in the less restrictive orange tier for just two weeks. Now, it's back in the red.

Indoor dining will be restricted to 25% of capacity again. Movie theaters and Gyms must operate at only 10%. Offices can open only for essential workers.

"In the last two weeks, the numbers have increased dramatically," Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said, "We've also seen hospital cases double in our county so we need to act quickly in response to those things."
County health officials say there's a chance it could move into the purple tier with even more restrictions.

The colder weather, holiday gatherings, travel and college students coming home will all create the potential for a growing number of infections.


