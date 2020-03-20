Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose

This morning, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo reminded residents to stay home and if you see someone violating the shelter-in-place order call 311 to report it. He says it's not snitching -- it's helping.
San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia says officers have been taking the educational approach when it comes to compliance of the order.
Yesterday alone, officers found 56 violations -- everything from hair salons, restaurants, gyms, even a billiards hall.
Garcia says his officers have been distributing a copy of the health order to those businesses and they've all complied. But he says as times go on that will change.
"Those of you who know me we're not going to stay educational for long if people aren't paying attention to this. our current plan is to move from an educational stance to an enforcement stance on any business that has been contacted, warned and then reopens," said Chief Garcia.
That enforcement will begin next week. The remedies include criminal citations, business license sanctions and health code violations.
