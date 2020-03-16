Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

Officials from six counties announced the order Monday afternoon in a joint press conference in Santa Clara County -- the Bay Area's epicenter for the virus.
In Santa Clara County, four people have died of COVID-19 and there are a total of 138 cases, as of Monday at 4 p.m..
In the nine Bay Area counties, there are 273 cases of the virus, according to Santa Clara County's Dr. Sara Cody.
The public health order announced Monday limits residents' travel, mandates social distancing and substantially limits public and private gatherings. All non-essential travel is prohibited, based on the order.
Social distancing requirements mandate a six-foot distance between others, frequent hand washing, using hand santizer, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and not shaking hands with others.
Where is this order in effect?
The shelter-in-place order is in effect in Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties as of 12:01 a.m. March 17. The six counties have more than 6 million residents.
Can I leave my home?
Residents in the six counties are allowed to leave their homes for "essential" services, activities and work only.
What is considered an 'essential activity?'
- Tasks vital to health and safety - including: Gathering medical supplies, medication, items needed to work from home
- Gathering household items, food and cleaning products
- Outdoor activity is allowed -- but residents must comply with social distancing requirements
- Caring for a family member or pet
- Performing work for an essential business
That includes working in a healthcare, infrastructure, emergency responder capacities such as:
- Hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, home healthcare services providers, mental health providers, ancillary healthcare services and veterinary facilities that care for animals
- Airports, water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet, and telecommunications systems
- Dispatchers, emergency responders, court personnel, law enforcement personnel
What is considered an 'essential business?'
- Healthcare
- Infrastructure
- Grocery stores, farmers markets, foodbanks and produce stands
- Farming, livestock and fishing
- Business that provide shelter, social services and food for those in need
- Newspapers, television, radio and other media
- Gas stations, auto supply and repair facilities
- Banks and financial institutions
- Hardware stores
- Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and those who provide safety and sanitation services at homes
- Mailing and shipping businesses
- Laundromats and dry cleaners
- Restaurants -- only for delivery or take out
- Businesses that delivery or ship food or groceries
- Home care for seniors, adults and kids
- Legal and accounting services
- Childcare -- must be groups of 12 or fewer kids
What is considered 'essential travel?'
- Travel related to essential activities
- Travel to care for elderly, children, minors, those with disabilities or other "vulnerable" people
- Travel to schools or universities to receive meals
- Travel to home residence from an outside area
- Travel required by law or court order
What happens if I don't follow the shelter order?
"Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both. (California Health and Safety Code 120295, et seq,)" the order reads.
Will BART still be in operation?
BART will remain open for riders traveling to and from an essential business. Trains will be long enough to accommodate social distancing protocol, the agency said.
What is the impact on other public transit?
Muni
Per Jeffrey Tumlin, San Francisco's director of transportation, Muni will continue to operate.
Golden Gate Ferry
San Francisco Bay Ferry
See the reduced schedule here.
Caltrain
What about parking in San Francisco?
SFMTA says it will temporarily suspend enforcement on: residential permits, 72-hour limit and towing, commuter shuttles, peak hour tow-away and other towing not related to safety or access. They will continue enforcement of parking rules that impact health/safety: street cleaning (as DPW cleaners available), bike lanes, double parking, transit lane parking, yellow zones, meters (groceries, pharmacies, banks and delivery restaurants will be open) and driveway tows.
