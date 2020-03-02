Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: 3 new cases confirmed in Santa Clara County bringing county total to 7

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County health officials are reporting three new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday.

This makes seven total cases in the county.

RELATED: Santa Clara County Health Department confirms its 4th case of novel coronavirus

The three newest ones to be confirmed are "an adult woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized," and a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt. They are both hospitalized as well. The husband reportedly has chronic health conditions.

Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, further information about these cases will not be released.



This is all according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, who says they "an increase in cases is not unexpected."

"The department will also be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community," officials said.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta clarasanta clara countycdccoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
2 Bay Area healthcare workers test 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19, officials say
US airlines cancel flights to Milan as coronavirus infections rise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another suspect arrested after Asian man attacked in SF
Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
2 Bay Area healthcare workers test 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19, officials say
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
Watch 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday' on ABC7 tonight
One-on-one with Bernie Sanders ahead of CA Primary
Show More
Why you may already be a part of the FasTrak class action lawsuit
CA Primary 2020: How to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage
US airlines cancel flights to Milan as coronavirus infections rise
18-year-old arrested after injuring 4 teens in Burlingame hit, run
Crews contain 4-alarm warehouse fire in SF's Bayview Dist.
More TOP STORIES News