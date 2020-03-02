Coronavirus latest: 3 new cases confirmed in Santa Clara County bringing county total to 7

This makes seven total cases in the county.
RELATED: Santa Clara County Health Department confirms its 4th case of novel coronavirus
The three newest ones to be confirmed are "an adult woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized," and a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt. They are both hospitalized as well. The husband reportedly has chronic health conditions.
Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, further information about these cases will not be released.
NEW: Santa Clara County reports 3 new cases of #COVID19US Sunday afternoon; 5th case is an adult woman, 6th & 7th cases are a husband & wife who traveled recently to Egypt. @HealthySCC #abc7now— David Louie (@abc7david) March 2, 2020
This is all according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, who says they "an increase in cases is not unexpected."
"The department will also be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community," officials said.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus