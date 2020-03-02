Coronavirus latest: 3 new cases confirmed in Santa Clara County bringing county total to 7

NEW: Santa Clara County reports 3 new cases of #COVID19US Sunday afternoon; 5th case is an adult woman, 6th & 7th cases are a husband & wife who traveled recently to Egypt. @HealthySCC #abc7now — David Louie (@abc7david) March 2, 2020

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County health officials are reporting three new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday.This makes seven total cases in the county.The three newest ones to be confirmed are "an adult woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized," and a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt. They are both hospitalized as well. The husband reportedly has chronic health conditions.Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, further information about these cases will not be released.This is all according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department, who says they "an increase in cases is not unexpected.""The department will also be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community," officials said.