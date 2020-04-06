Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Santa Clara County's Dr. Cody is 'cautiously optimistic,' but still worried about lack of widespread testing

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- When it comes to managing the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is a leading expert. On Monday we asked her if we're beginning to flatten the curve.

"While we're not out of the woods, I am cautiously optimistic that we've put our hospitals and healthcare partners in a better position to manage the infections that we expect will continue to be coming," she said.

During a video conference on Zoom with ABC7 News reporter Liz Kreutz, Dr. Cody shared that she remains concerned we do not have widespread testing.

And when asked if everybody will eventually become infected, she answered yes. However, we're waiting for a vaccine.

Santa Clara County, which has the most cases in the region, was the first in the U.S. to come down with a shelter-in-place order.

"Taking action early gives us an advantage, gave us an advantage in slowing things down," she said. "It has, of course, caused enormous social and economic disruption. But had we taken action later, we would still be sheltering in place, we would still be experiencing incredible economic and social disruption and we'd be having an incredible strain on our healthcare system as well."

When asked why officials haven't released which areas are hardest hit, she says the virus is widespread in the county. It's everywhere.

Dr. Cody stands by her words that the best tool right now in the battle against COVID-19 is to stay at home.

More TOP STORIES News