Coronavirus: 2 presumptive positive cases on Sonoma, San Mateo counties; 2 new cases confirmed in Santa Clara County

The patient has shown symptoms of the virus, and is currently in stable condition in an isolation room at a local hospital in an unknown location.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will conduct another test to confirm the diagnosis of the resident.
This is the second case of COVID-19 in the Sonoma County, according to health officials.
This comes after two more cases were confirmed in Santa Clara County and one with a presumptive positive test in San Mateo County.
Both of the new cases in Santa Clara County are males and had household contact with other patients confirmed to have coronavirus, county officials said. They are both now under home isolation. There are now nine confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the county.
San Mateo County's case is an adult who is currently in isolation at the hospital. The case is pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient has no known exposure to the virus through travel or through contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The source of exposure is unknown at this time.
With this new case, it brings the total positive COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County to two. The previous case is an individual who was returned to the U.S. by the CDC. The patient is currently in isolation and in good condition.
