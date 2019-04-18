Email sent to Google employees warns of measles case, report says

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A historic U.S. Measles outbreak, one case seems to have hit Google's Mountain View Campus.Buzzfeed News obtained an email sent to some employees last week. It says a worker who had been to Google's 1295 Charleston Road building early in the month had been diagnosed with measles.The email, written by a staff doctor at Google, said they'd been working with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.Wednesday night Santa Clara County Health Department confirms an adult with measles went to Google. But they say the person lives in San Mateo County-- so it's a group effort to make sure there's no more exposure.Google has not commented.