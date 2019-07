Everything is bad: Calling all men with beards... wash them

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Everything is bad. new study finds men with beards carry more germs than dogs.Swiss researchers tested the facial hair of men and dog fur from various breeds, they found a significantly higher bacterial load in the men's beards compared with the dogs' fur.Some of the men tested positive for microbes that actually posed a threat to human health.Experts say men should shampoo their beards regularly.You have to see ABC7's Jessica Castro's take on all this in the video above.