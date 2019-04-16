Everything is bad: Calling all men with beards... wash them

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Everything is bad.
A new study finds men with beards carry more germs than dogs.
Swiss researchers tested the facial hair of men and dog fur from various breeds, they found a significantly higher bacterial load in the men's beards compared with the dogs' fur.
Some of the men tested positive for microbes that actually posed a threat to human health.
Experts say men should shampoo their beards regularly.
