Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Hayward opens free COVID-19 testing center, greeted by massive line

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- People started arriving at 6 a.m. Monday in Hayward to try and get tested for COVID-19 at a new test site that opened at 9 a.m.

"I knew that was coming. I knew there was going to be a large number of people that turn out, worried, because everyone is worried. That is what's going on in the world today," Capt. Don Nichelson.

But many people were turned away because they didn't have a fever of at least 100 degrees.

"There's about one in five -- one person gets tested and five get turned away," Nichelsen said after assessing the first hour of testing.

RELATED: Videos show how COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Bay Area

Having a fever is the key to getting a test. Officials don't want someone faking a cough to get a test. They only have 370 tests for each day. Fever is the one sure way they can measure whether someone should be tested.



Hayward is buying the tests from Avelino Labs in Menlo Park. The lab is expected to have a patient's results for them in 6 to 24 hours.

Hayward officials say they hope to keep the site open for three weeks. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site is located on Huntwood Avenue in front of Fire Station number 7.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshaywardcoldflucoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
San Jose quiet as shelter-in-place order nears second week
Coronavirus: LA mayor shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Novato Unified serves student meals amid school closures due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: Marin Co. public health officer has COVID-19
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Novato Unified serves student meals amid school closures due to COVID-19
Show More
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
Bay Area family stuck in Peru after government closes border due to COVID-19
SF start-up helps to track spread of COVID-19 using smart thermometer
Pantry essentials for easy cooking while sheltering at home for COVID-19
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News