Coronavirus: Hayward opens free COVID-19 testing center, greeted by massive line

"I knew that was coming. I knew there was going to be a large number of people that turn out, worried, because everyone is worried. That is what's going on in the world today," Capt. Don Nichelson.
But many people were turned away because they didn't have a fever of at least 100 degrees.
"There's about one in five -- one person gets tested and five get turned away," Nichelsen said after assessing the first hour of testing.
Having a fever is the key to getting a test. Officials don't want someone faking a cough to get a test. They only have 370 tests for each day. Fever is the one sure way they can measure whether someone should be tested.
Health care workers moving in to place in Hayward to start Covid-19 testing. Site is open from 9-6 on Huntwood Ave. pic.twitter.com/qzLV6q6V1W— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 23, 2020
Hayward is buying the tests from Avelino Labs in Menlo Park. The lab is expected to have a patient's results for them in 6 to 24 hours.
Hayward officials say they hope to keep the site open for three weeks. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site is located on Huntwood Avenue in front of Fire Station number 7.
