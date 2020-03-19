Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Outbreak: Videos show how COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across Northern California. A shelter-in-place has been issued for eight counties, including San Francisco.

From a DRONEVIEW7 look at San Francisco as a "ghost town" to fights caught on camera in grocery stores, here are videos of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Bay Area.

VIDEO: A day in the life in the Bay Area during the COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at a day in the life in the Bay Area on March 18 during the COVID-19 outbreak.



NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VIDEOS:


FIRSTHAND ACCOUNT OF SF WOMAN WHO THINKS SHE MAY HAVE COVID-19


RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoillnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
Economic relief measures: Ford offers 6 months of payment relief
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: 56% of Californians expected to be infected with COVID-19, Newsom says
Coronavirus: ABC7 practices social distancing on-air, in the newsroom
Napa Co. prepares for shelter-in-place order amid COVID-19 pandemic
DRONEVIEW7: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order turns San Francisco into ghost town
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: 56% of Californians expected to be infected with COVID-19, Newsom says
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
DRONEVIEW7: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order turns San Francisco into ghost town
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF-based Boba Guys may not reopen all stores after COVID-19 pandemic
Families putting holiday lights back up to spread cheer during pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus Updates: 56% Californians expected to be infected with COVID-19
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
SJPD reserve officer tests positive for COVID-19, police chief says
Wall Street regains some lost ground in a less rocky day
Napa Co. prepares for shelter-in-place order amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News