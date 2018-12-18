HEALTH & FITNESS

Marc Benioff's donation to hospital will increase children's mental health services in the East Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO, and his wife have donated $15-million to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. (KGO-TV)

Lyanne Melendez
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
One in five kids under the age of 18 suffers from some type of mental illness. Doctors say we are at a point where more services are needed. That's why on Tuesday Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, announced a $15-million gift to address this shortage in care.

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland is the beneficiary of the $15-million gift. With the money, the number of psychiatrists will triple, they will train more doctors in the field of child psychiatry, which will then allow the hospital to offer more psychiatric visits per year for children in the East Bay.

RELATED: Marc Benioff announces plan to turn SF's Bristol Hotel into housing for homeless

Dr. Bryan King of UCSF says the number of providers has not kept up with the demand for mental health care.

"We're at a place where at least 20-percent of children and adolescents will experience a mental illness in a given year," explained Dr. King.

Anxiety, isolation, depression, and stress are some of the contributing factors.

"We're all on a treadmill now in a way, that probably wasn't true some years ago," added Dr. King who is the vice president for child behavioral health services at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals.

Edgewood Center for Children and Families provides mental health services for kids and young adults in four Bay Area counties.

In a single year, the number of referrals increased from 9,000 to 11,000.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2000 to 2016 the U.S. suicide rate for girls 15 to 24 years of age rose by 80-percent, while boys saw a 20-percent increase.

Given what we know, parents today are being told to ask their kids some hard questions.

RELATED: Salesforce CEO talks about what they are doing to give back to the community

"How are you doing? How are you feeling? Have you ever thought of hurting yourself, do you feel like killing yourself? These are hard questions for any parent or professional to ask child, but it is really our job," said Lynn Dolce, Edgewood's CEO.

The medical community believes that by having that kind of conversation, will help break the stigma associated with mental illness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthmental healthhospitalalameda countydonationsmarc benioffsalesforceOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
Holiday travel health tips: Window or aisle seat?
STUDY: Largest ever recorded increase in adolescent vaping
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Tesla catches fire in Los Gatos
Tornado sweeps through small community outside Seattle
Bay Area residents rethinking wood-burning fireplaces
Battle over e-scooters building as city council considers possible new rules
Sonoma County Sheriff, family of Andy Lopez reach $3M settlement
More big waves hit Bay Area coastline
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
SF man offering $10K reward after therapy dog goes missing in Camp Fire
Show More
Gift card trends you need to know about
Exactly how massive are 50-foot waves at Mavericks?
8-year-old girl killed after being struck by a train in Central California
Time-lapse video captures lightning, stormy weather over western Australia
Mom of 2-year-old on life support at Oakland hospital granted US visa
More News