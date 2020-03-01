Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- Some expectant mothers are wondering if they should be any more concerned about coronavirus than the general public.

ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz consulted Dr. Roxanna Irani from UCSF. She's a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who says she's been getting a lot of calls about this.

"There have now been some small reported case series published out of China of pregnant women affected by CoV. And while there are still no strict domestic travel restrictions, we are recommending avoiding all discretionary travel and limiting contact with large crowds in public. All pregnant women should discuss travel with their OB provider before taking a trip."

Dr. Irani encourages any pregnant woman who thinks she may have the flu or who has been exposed to coronavirus to call their OB immediately, so they can get help with the next steps.



Regarding travel, as it relates to coronavirus, Dr. Irani says there are no current domestic travel restrictions. However, if you're pregnant and hoping to travel to China, she says it's best to reschedule that trip until the virus has been contained. The State Department recently issued a "do not travel" warning to China also saying US citizens currently in China should consider leaving.'''

In fact, she recommends avoiding all non-essential travel:
