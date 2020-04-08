Coronavirus

Coronavirus: I-Team tracks COVID-19 pandemic through flight data

By and John Kelly
We are getting new details of a disaster in motion, how the coronavirus spread across the world. Data analysis from the ABC7 News I-Team shows how hundreds of flights from global hotspots brought travelers to the Bay Area.

We found hundreds of direct flights that landed at San Francisco International in the months since the pandemic erupted, from hotspots like Spain and Italy, but most important of all, China.

The ABC7 I-Team has analyzed more than 20 million flight records obtained from the tracking service Flightradar 24. From December through March, as the coronavirus outbreak ravaged China, more than 3,200 flights left there on direct routes to at least 20 cities across the U.S. - 469 flights to San Francisco International alone.

RELATED: I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak

Art Reingold is head of epidemiology at UC Berkeley's School of Public Health.

Dan Noyes: "Is this data important to understanding how this pandemic has occurred?"

Art Reingold: "Yes, I think the data are important, but again they basically reinforce something we already knew, which is that if an infectious agent arises in one part of the world ... it can move to other parts of the world quickly."

Our data shows 50 direct flights to SFO from Wuhan, the Chinese metropolis where the outbreak is believed to have started in a wild meat market. The precise number of infected passengers who came to the U.S. is unclear. Experts tell us, such massive travel meant that the flow of the virus into the U.S. probably came quickly after it began spreading in China.

RELATED: I-Team data analysis: Most states beat California for COVID-19 testing

"We're talking about infectious agents inside people," Reingold said. "And when the people travel they take their infectious agents with them."

President Trump has repeatedly said his move to limit travel from China saved countless lives, as he did February 26th: "And we did it very early, a lot of people thought we shouldn't have done it that early but we did and it turned out to be a very good thing.".

The president ordered the China travel ban January 31st, but our analysis shows, in February and March, at least 400 more flights direct from Chinese airports to American cities, as the outbreak took hold in the US.

Art Reingold tells us, blocking flights may have briefly helped stem the tide. "But the reality is we already had multiple introductions of the virus into the United States, and the fundamental problem is even once we knew the virus was here, we haven't had a coordinated effective approach in dealing with it."

Our data shows, in the past few months, we had flights from other countries that were hotspots: 65 flights from Spain, and one from Italy before the federal government shut down most air travel from Europe in mid-March.

We found hundreds of direct flights that landed at San Francisco International in the months since the pandemic erupted, from hotspots like Spain and Italy, but most important of all, China.Our data shows, in the past few months, we had flights from other countries that were hotspots - 65 flights from Spain, and one from Italy before the federal government shut down most air travel from Europe in mid-March.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan francisco international airportmineta san jose international airportoakland international airportcoronavirus californiaairline industryair travelcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemici teamairlineinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 briefing
Coronavirus and Passover: How to have a virtual Seder in place
CA woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Coronavirus updates: BART service reductions begin today
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
Calif. to get more than 200 million masks a month, Gov. Newsom says
Coronavirus: Masked crowds fill streets after China ends lockdown
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Inside COVID-19 surge unit at San Jose hospital
'RV's 4 MD's' keeps COVID-19 workforce from putting their families at risk
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
More TOP STORIES News