Coronavirus

Las Vegas mayor pushing back against governor's order to shut down casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KGO) -- The mayor of Las Vegas is pushing back against the governor of Nevada and wants to keep casinos open despite the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the governor ordered the state's casinos to shut down for at least 30 days.

But the mayor says her city should be allowed to stay open for business.

RELATED: Las Vegas casinos, bars closed to slow coronavirus pandemic spread

She says the economy depends on tourism and casinos being open for dining, entertainment, gaming, and sports.

Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a halt on gambling last week in the state, shutting down casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars and movie theaters.

The last time Las Vegas casinos closed was for Pres. John F. Kennedy's funeral on Nov. 25, 1963.

As of Saturday at 6 p.m., there were 190 positive cases in the state and two deaths related to the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslas vegascasinoillnesscoronavirus californiagamblingcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Las Vegas casinos, bars closed to slow coronavirus pandemic spread
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus deaths in NY reach 114 as cases pass 15,000
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: Napa County confirms 1st case of coronavirus
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Napa County confirms 1st case of coronavirus
Dr. Fauci hopeful US in better position than Italy
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world
Congress 'very close' to relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
What to know if you have asthma during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to the state for 14 days
Disgraced opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has COVID-19
Police break up parties violating 'stay-at-home' order
More TOP STORIES News