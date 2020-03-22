Las Vegas mayor pushing back against governor's order to shut down casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KGO) -- The mayor of Las Vegas is pushing back against the governor of Nevada and wants to keep casinos open despite the coronavirus outbreak.On Tuesday, the governor ordered the state's casinos to shut down for at least 30 days.But the mayor says her city should be allowed to stay open for business.She says the economy depends on tourism and casinos being open for dining, entertainment, gaming, and sports.Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a halt on gambling last week in the state, shutting down casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars and movie theaters.The last time Las Vegas casinos closed was for Pres. John F. Kennedy's funeral on Nov. 25, 1963.As of Saturday at 6 p.m., there were 190 positive cases in the state and two deaths related to the virus.