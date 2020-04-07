Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Live: Grand Princess returns to San Francisco to restock supplies after COVID-19 quarantine ends

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Grand Princess cruise ship is docking briefly at Pier 35 in San Francisco to restock supplies before sailing back under the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone on board remains virus-free.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest on coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world

Nearly 650 crew members of the Grand Princess completed their 14-day quarantine Saturday, ending a nearly month-long period of self-isolation that began when the cruise ship was struck with the coronavirus.

The cruise line Princess Cruises said the crew members can finally leave their staterooms and roam around the ship as long as they wear personal protective equipment and stay at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) from each other. The ship will leave San Francisco Bay and sail out to sea for several days of routine marine operations.

Tuesday, the ship will dock temporarily at the Port of San Francisco to stock up on provisions. The cruise line was still working out a plan on where it will go next.

The cruise ship industry is currently under a 30-day suspension of all trips from the U.S. that took effect on March 14. This week, the U.S. Coast Guard directed cruise ships to be sequestered "indefinitely" offshore during the pandemic.

RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Oakland

The Grand Princess was forced to return to San Francisco in early March after more than a dozen people tested positive for the coronavirus. While passengers eventually disembarked at the Port of Oakland and were taken to U.S. bases for quarantine or repatriated to their home countries, hundreds of crew members remained on board, under quarantine.

Two male passengers were the first on board the ship to die from COVID-19, federal officials announced last week, while at least 103 had tested positive.

A third person who died from COVID-19 was a crew member who died on April 1, said Negin Kamali, a spokeswsoman for Princess Cruises.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends, team members and all who are impacted by this loss," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscohealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirusinfectioncruise shipvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Gov. Newsom provides update on COVID-19 in CA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
Coronavirus: SF supes to announce ordinance to put unhoused in hotels
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Early signs' rate of COVID-19 spread is slowing in Santa Clara Co., health officials say
Coronavirus updates: Death toll rises in San Mateo County
I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Navy official apologizes for calling fired captain 'stupid'
Bay Area sailing crew returns to pandemic after months at sea
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
Show More
UC Berkeley historian compares COVID-19 to polio epidemic of the 1950s
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from grocery store
Here's when the MLB could be eyeing a return amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News