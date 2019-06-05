Marathon Man Dean Karnazes wants to help get you off the couch and running

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dean Karnazes is one of the most famous runners in the world.He's known for running 50 marathons in all 50 states over 50 consecutive days and was named one of Time Magazines "100 Most Influential People in the World." Karnazes also won the world's toughest footrace, the Badwater Ultramarathon. He ran 135 miles nonstop across Death Valley during the middle of the summer.What is his secret to success? Good genes. Karnazes says he has his parents to thank for his runners body and ability to run without injuries. That's right, after years of running Karnazes has never had to take time off because of an injury.One of Dean's missions is to help all of us get off the couch and on our feet.1. All you need is a pair of sneakers to get started2. Start small - try running to the end of your street for the first couple of days. Slowly extend the run to a couple of blocks. Before you know it you will have your fist mile under your belt. Then sign up for a 5K...3. You can do it alone-just you and your music or audiobooks-- or you can do it with family or friends. Start a walking club in your community. Make new friends, or new bonds with family members.4. A great path to physical and mental fitness5. It doesn't matter if you're running or walking. Either way you're out there enjoying the same benefits.