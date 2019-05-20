bay to breakers

Bay to Breakers runners brave the rain for 108th race

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 108th running of Bay to Breakers got off on a soggy foot, but rain could not stop the fun of the one of a kind, 'only in San Francisco' event.

Thousands of Bay to Breakers runners braved the rain like Angel Sanchez and his dad from Richmond.

"It's not that heavy now, it might be hailing later," said Angel Sanchez.



The weather may have kept some race course spectators away, especially over the grueling Hayes Street Hill.

"With the rain, there was less partiers to keep you motivated, you had to fight on and cheer on each other," said runner Amanda Bermudes.

22-year-old Gabriel Geay was the men's winner at 35:01.

35-year-old Carolyn Rotich was finished first for the women at 39:28.

RELATED: 'We're just going to go for it' Bay to Breakers runners brace for the rain

We spotted some clever costumes on the race route; super heroes, pandas on the loose, an order of tacos and a gaggle of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsbergs.

Security teams enforced the no alchohol rule on the racecourse, confiscating booze from people and tossing it.

By mid-morning the rain tapered off and the sun came out.

See more stories, pictures, and videos about Bay to Breakers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscobay arearunningbuzzworthyrainfun stuffbay to breakers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY TO BREAKERS
Bay to Breakers runners brace for the rain
Bay Area gets soaked in second round of storms
Storm to impact Bay Area weekend events
Wet weather expected for Sunday's Bay to Breakers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News