Here are the top 3 winners in iconic Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 110th Bay to Breakers is taking over the streets of San Francisco on Sunday.

The iconic 12-K race began at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard Streets, and ends at the Great Highway.

Images on Twitter taken by ABC7's Cornell Barnard show people at the starting line and along the race route.

ABC7's Suzanne Phan also showed participants on the route, dressed up and ready to go.

The top three winners in this year's Bay to Breakers are:

1st Place

Colin Bennie from San Francisco

2nd Place

Yemane Hailesellasie from Eritrea

3rd Place

William Fallini-Haas from Napa

Top three winners in this year's Bay to Breakers in San Francisco, Calif. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Erin Saberi / DP&A, Inc.

Barricades have been put up across the entire city to block off streets.

Officials say those planning to be in the city can expect a lot of delays.

BART is running special service Sunday morning ahead of the race.

"There may be demand for taxis along the race route, with the highest demand near the finish line. All post-race express Muni service ends at 2:00 p.m.," the SFMTA wrote on the event's website.

The truly San Francisco tradition features competitive and recreational runners as well as costumed participants and groups.

Meteorologist Lisa Argen says the race on Sunday will start out gray and cool with temperatures in the low 50s.

There will be peaks of sun throughout the race with lingering clouds at noon. Temps will remain in the 50s.

The city's traditional running holiday is an annual race made for everyone.

Some runners participate by dressing up ...while others choose to dress down.

The first Bay to Breakers took place in 1912. Except for cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the race has been going strong and attracting tens of thousands of participants.

Bay City News contributed to this report

